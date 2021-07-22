Aylesbury businesswoman claims diamond award for outstanding customer service

Three years after launching oven valeting business Ovenu Aylesbury Kerry Corney’ has been recognised with a diamond award for outstanding customer service.

She received the award from the online reviews platform Trustist.

Kerry, fulfilled a lifelong ambition to become her own boss taking over from previous owner Liam Flynn in August 2018, following his retirement.

Kerry Corney

Previously, Kerry had worked in office administration and as a delivery driver.

She said: “This business is founded on great service and there is no higher praise than glowing testimonials from the people who matter most, my clients. It’s an honour to be recognised by Trustist in its Top Performing Franchisee category, and I’m proud to receive a diamond rating.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to my clients because without their positive feedback, I wouldn’t have won this award.”

Ovenu Aylesbury currently has more than 850 maximum five-star customer Trustist reviews.

Kerry in her van

Nigel Apperley, chief executive of Trustist, said: “It is important to recognise that individual franchisees like Kerry play a huge part in building a good reputation for an overall brand.”

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, added: “Customer satisfaction is of paramount importance.

“These awards are testament to the fact that Kerry provides a quality service that people trust, and I’m proud of the top-class work and excellent customer service she delivers on a daily basis. This award is confirmation of that.”

Ovenu Aylesbury continues to accept bookings at its discretion, with the strict stipulation that both parties observe a two-metre social distancing rule, along with guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness.

As well as Aylesbury, the business also covers Thame, Wigginton, Whitchurch, Cuddington, Tring, and surrounding areas.

The Ovenu valeting process involves dismantling key components of an oven such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves and placing them into design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic products, leaving the oven in near showroom condition.