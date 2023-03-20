News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury business owners join forces to support new CCTV in anti-social behaviour hotspot

“We see this addition to our security as an act of love and care for our neighbours”

By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

Business owners in Aylesbury have joined forces to support the installation of CCTV cameras in an area known for anti-social behaviour.

New surveillance equipment will be installed on the grounds of St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury town centre.

In recent months a number of alleged anti-social behaviour incidents have been reported by the church in central Aylesbury.

Brian Roberts, John Watson, Father Doug Zimmerman, Paul Kirkham, Sean Hamill
Aylesbury Business Against Crime (ABAC), a team made up of owners running stores in the town, supported the project.

Members were made aware of the issue, which the group states continued despite recent police involvement.

Father Doug Zimmerman of St Mary’s Church has been seeking support for the installation of a CCTV system.

ABAC paid for new cameras which are now being monitored regularly.

ABAC board member, John Watson, said: “We are extremely proud we can assist with this project as this location has been of concern for some time, I’m pleased the board could assist the church and the local residents to hopefully make the location safer by assisting with the installation of a full CCTV system in the area.”

Join discussion on improving Buckingham at Annual Town Meeting

The group mainly focuses on combating crime in Aylesbury’s business districts, while also providing business owners with a chance to share intelligence.

Father Zimmerman added: “As a community of faith, located at a prominent position within our town, we have a tremendous number of people who walk to and/or past St Mary’s Church.

"As a large property in the town centre, we have had numerous issues with Anti-Social Behaviour. We are so grateful to ABAC for their support in the ability to document, and hopefully reduce the occurrences of these issues. We see this addition to our security as an act of love and care for our neighbours.”

