Aylesbury business in top three of awards to recognise work with plastics recycling

An Aylesbury business has come in the top three of a national competition to recognise firms that go the extra mile with recycling.

Aylesbury Granulation Services Ltd has reached the top three in the Plastics Recycling Business of the Year category at the Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management at the Landmark in London.

Representatives of Aylesbury Granulation Services with Masterchef presenter and award host Gregg Wallace

The awards, hosted by Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace, saw a range of recycling and waste management specialists from across the country come together to recognise the good work done by the finalists.

The editor of award hosts letrecycle.com Steve Eminton said: "The awards bring together individuals from across the spectrum with the ultimate aim of improving sustainability all round.

"Climate change and the environment are high on the political agenda.

"Quite rightly, there is a growing awareness of the need for environmental improvement.

"We all know that recycling and sustainable waste management play an important part in environmental protection and sustainable use of resources.”

The category award was won by national recycling business Bywaters Limited.

However judges praised all the finalists saying “it truly is a fantastic achievement” to be shortlisted for the award.

The judges praised Aylesbury Granulation Services for their motto that 'plastics is not just something that we do, it is something that we have a passion for.'

Aylesbury Granulation Services are a small independent plastic recycling firm who specialise in the granulation of segregated rigid plastics.

They take in a range of end-of-life plastics, such as bins, buckets, crates, barrels, pipes, or other plastic waste, such as manufacturer waste and process the plastic for reuse in future plastic manufacturing.

Earlier this year the company re-opened their uPVC Hub at their new site at Woodham Industrial Estate between Aylesbury and Bicester.