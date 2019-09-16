Aylesbury budding engineer makes operational lego model of school bus

Joshua Hilbocus, a budding engineer from Aylesbury has made a to scale model of the bus he takes to Aylesbury Grammar School every day.

He has made the life-like model (20 inches long) of the Arriva bus he gets every day from Whitchurch & Weston Turville to Aylesbury Grammar School.

The replica of the Arriva X60

The to scale model which is fully functional and remote controlled even includes the exact number of seats, and wheelchair access!

Joshua is passionate about Lego making, and often creates Christmas and Birthday gifts for people after the much loved Danish toy.

He has already lovingly created replica models of

Joshua said: "So far I have built many different technic sets from instructions and have also built a stationary crane over a meter tall and adapted the technic race truck into a remote control flat loader but of course the biggest achievement is the technic Arriva bus!

Some incredible attention to detail

"As a future career, I would like to get a degree in engineering and be a Lego technic designer.

"When I first started school last year and started getting the bus I had an idea to make a model of it and as I got the bus every day I soon knew every little detail of the inside and outside of the bus!"

Over the last few years Joshua has made several original Birthday and Christmas presents for his friends and family out of Lego.

His Dad, Jason said: "Joshua has always been very passionate about building things. He loves tech design and woodwork and has always wanted to be an engineer.

Joshua has a passion for engineering

"He came home from school one day and decided to build the bus that ferries him to Aylesbury Grammar School every day.

"It even includes hydraulic door access - it's incredibly detailed.

"He's very talented at building and creating original pieces and is ALWAYS up for a challenge. Joshua has always dreamt of working for Lego in Denmark.

"Hopefully one day he will!"

Outside of making things, Joshua enjoys tennis, playing the guitar and technology.

His next challenge will be making a lego model based on the Robot Wars series.

Watch this space!