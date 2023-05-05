Aylesbury bowls club announces open event celebrating its 100th anniversary

A bowls club in Aylesbury has announced an open event as part of its Centenary celebrations.

Hazells Bowls Club was founded in 1923 and is welcoming the public to its clubhouse in Shakespeare Way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 26 May players of all abilities and newcomers to the sport are welcome to check out the party. It starts at 5:30pm.

The green at Hazells

Potential members can check out the club’s facilities and meet existing players. They can also stop by for a drink and enjoy an introductory roll up.

Hazells hopes some individuals will discover that bowls is the new hobby they did not know they were looking for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coaching and equipment will be provided.

Top bowlers at the club compete in national and regional tournaments.

Hazells Bowls Club is 100 years old

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesman said: “Our members are extremely proud of our 6 rink green which is maintained to very high standards and regularly receives praise from visiting clubs. Our clubhouse is always welcoming with a licensed bar available for that after match drink with friends.”

In 1923 printing company, Hazells Watson and Viney formed the club for its employees. Some of the current bowlers worked at the firm before its closure.

Hazells’ bowls season runs from April to October with Friday nights being club nights where qualified instructors are on hand to help new bowlers or offer advice for existing bowlers looking to improve their game.