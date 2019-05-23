Aylesbury born MP resigns from cabinet over Brexit

Aylesbury born MP Andrea Leadsom has resigned from her role on Theresa May's cabinet saying she does not believe the Government's approach will deliver Brexit.

The 56-year-old, who was MP for South Northamptonshire and the leader of the House of Commons said she couldn't support a deal that opened the door to a second referendum that would "undermine the union".

Aylesbury born Andrea Leadsom announced her resignation from the cabinet yesterday (Wednesday)

She also believes there has been "a complete breakdown of collective responsibility" in Mrs May's cabinet.

"I do not believe we will be a truly sovereign United Kingdom through the deal that is now proposed," Mrs Leadsom wrote in her resignation letter.

"I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the Government willingly facilitating such a concession.

"It would also risk undermining our union which is something I passionately want to see strengthened.

"There has been such a breakdown of government processes that recent Brexit-related legislative proposals have not been properly scrutinised or approved by cabinet members.

"The tolerance to those in cabinet who have advocated policies contrary to the Government's position has led to a complete breakdown of collective responsibility."

Mrs Leadsom resigned yesterday (Wednesday) - a day that pressure mounted on the Prime Minister after Mrs May faced a backlash from Conservative MPs over her latest Brexit deal.

In her deal, the PM has offered MPs the chance to vote on whether to hold another referendum if they agree to back her Brexit deal.

"I cannot fulfil my duty as Leader of the House tomorrow to announce a bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose," wrote Mrs Leadsom.

"No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have, but I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this Government and our party.

"It is therefore with great regret and with a heavy heart that I resign from the Government."