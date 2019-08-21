Aylesbury Blue badge holders warned of fake inspector scam

Blue badge holders are reminded to be on their guard following a spate of approaches by fake enforcement officers, says Buckinghamshire County Council.

The warning follows reports on social media of several incidents in the Chesham and Amersham areas where drivers have been asked to either handover their blue badge or had it confiscated.

All current reports are believed to be scams by unscrupulous criminals intent on obtaining blue badges, potentially for illegal use. The council has already informed Thames Valley Police of the incidents.

Buckinghamshire County Council Deputy Cabinet Member for Resources, Ralph Bagge said that official enforcement officers do carry out checks across the County to prevent blue badge misuse, however they would always provide proper identification and make official notes of any action taken.

"These reports are clearly the act of scammers and I would ask everyone who regularly uses their blue badge to be extra vigilant. If you have the slightest doubt, please ask for proper identification from the person who approaches you. Our officers also make a log of any action they take and they will ask you to countersign the paperwork.

"If in any doubt, you can also ring us there and then on 01296 382902 to double-check any enforcement officer's credentials. They will not mind you doing this in the slightest."

Ralph added; "We do carry out regular checks to protect genuine blue badge holders and since the start of the year we have been prosecuting those who have been fraudulently using badges. Not only is this type of abuse abhorrent, it may also prevent a genuine user being able to park."

For anyone who may have lost a blue badge in this way, please contact the Blue Badge team immediately on 01296 382902 or e-mail bbt@buckscc.gov.uk. You should also report the loss to Thames Valley Police using the non-emergency 101 number.