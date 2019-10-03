Aylesbury Beer Festival returns for 26th edition

Aylesbury Beer festival is back this November for its 26th edition, looking to build on the mammoth £10,000 raised for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity last year.

The Beer Festival will be held at the Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury on November 1 and 2, over the Friday and Saturday,.

Sophie Batt, Events Fundraiser at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity said: "This year we are focusing on the excellent breweries in and around Buckinghamshire, with old favourites and new flavours.

"The Local Gin Showcase which was added last year will return again, with the addition of a Craft Beer Bar.

"But real ales will remain at the heart of the Festival which makes it an unmissable event for any serious ale drinker, with a focus on local breweries this year.”

This year’s festival will include barrels from regular contributors such as Chiltern Brewery, Vale Brewery and Tring Brewery as well as new breweries including Bucks Star Brewery and Fishers Brewery.

The Aylesbury Beer Festival continues to be well supported by local businesses with Aylesbury Premier Building Services (APBS), providers of domestic and commercial building maintenance and repair services, sponsoring the Beer Festival for the second year.

Tony Davitt, one of the Directors of APBS said: “We like to support Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity each year as a local charity which helps so many families."

The Festival also features gourmet sausages from regular supporters Kings Farm, Wendover in the Saturday Sausage Sizzle which has been kindly sponsored by Dell Motors, while caterer Alena Winter’s delicious homemade classics at just £5 per person will be on offer on Saturday evening – and can be booked in advance online this year.

Aylesbury Beer Festival tickets are just £6 in advance online or from any of the Charity’s Shops or £8 on the door, and include a souvenir Festival pint glass and programme.

To book, and for more information go to www.fnhospice.org.uk/beer-festival or call 01296 429 975.