Aylesbury Beer Festival pulls pounds for charity

Sir David Lidington at the Aylesbury Beer Festival

With 39 beers on offer as well as a range of gins, craft beers and ciders, there were plenty of options for the hundreds of visitors who flocked to the Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School to sample the ales and support the Hospice.

There was even a beer made for the charity, with 'Thirsty Thirty', Vale Brewery’s exclusive ale commemorating the Hospice’s 30th anniversary, selling out in no time.

Both the Right Honourable Sir David Lidington MP and Aylesbury Town Mayor Councillor Mike Smith were present to officially open the festival on Friday night.

Aylesbury Beer Festival 2019

Sir David said:

“I’ve lost count of the number of people I’ve talked to who tell you how Florence Nightingale Hospice came to the rescue of a much loved parent or grandparent towards the end of their lives.

“What the hospice movement does is allow people dignity, but also enjoyment, to take pleasure in the moment, even during their last weeks and days.

“The money that you spend over this weekend is going to go towards Florrie’s, and in particular, towards helping them take forward their Hospice at Home service, FNH@Home...to give many, many more families that quality of care that people need and deserve towards the end of their lives.”

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Mike Smith

Councillor Mike Smith told the Festival-goers:

“People assume that hospice care is wholly or mainly funded by government, but this is not the case. Your contribution tonight is absolutely vital. I know what a wonderful place Florence Nightingale Hospice is so I’m delighted to be supporting tonight.”

Alongside the 1,655 pints that were guzzled over the two nights, the sausage festival also grew in popularity this year, with around 252 sausages being consumed.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity needs to raise over £1,000,000 a year to provide specialist palliative care services which are accessible and free of charge to those with a life-limiting illness and their families in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and parts of Oxfordshire.

Enjoying the gin bar at the Aylesbury Beer Festival