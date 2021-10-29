Aylesbury Beaver Scouts become 'Climate Heroes' earning their green Blue Peter badges

Children from the Aylesbury Scout Group were recognised by the iconic Blue Peter television show for their efforts protecting the environment.

The Beaver Scouts in Aylesbury were gifted green Blue Peter badges for their work recycling and cutting carbon emissions.

Aged between six and eight, the youngsters are now considered 'Climate Heroes' in the eyes of the Blue Peter team.

Aylesbury's 'Climate Heroes'

Tessa Ingram, lead volunteer for Beaver Scouts across Buckinghamshire said: “The children talked to me with such enthusiasm about all of the activities they had done. They were keen to show me the bug hotel they had built and loved trying to find some of the bugs.

“The children have really engaged with getting their Blue Peter badges. They have been able to complete various sections of their Global Issues badge and their International Badge. In addition they have completed part of the World, Adventure and Outdoor Challenge badges."

More information on scout groups which support boys and girls between the ages of four and 17 is available on the Bucks Scouts website here.

Adult volunteer Nicola Cooke said: “I enjoy running the Beaver Colony and planning the activities. I love seeing the excitement on the children’s faces when they come in and ask what are we doing this week.