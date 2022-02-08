Aylesbury-based scout group sending over 50 youngsters on South Korea trip

An Aylesbury-based scout group has selected 54 youngsters and six adult supervisors to represent the country at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Once every four years the World Organization of the Scout Movement come together for a mass celebration, each time it is hosted in a different country.

After running a series of trial events last year, 36 youngsters and four volunteers have been selected to represent Buckinghamshire Scouts.

They will be joined on the South Korea trip, which isn't scheduled until 2023, by 18 other scouts and two volunteers from Warwickshire.

To earn their spot the scouts had to complete a series of team-building tasks, including: building a flagpole and designing a gateway.

Senior volunteers assessed the youngsters on their leadership skills and ability to work in a group, specifically, looking at how they supported each other.

Many members of the scout group hadn't met prior to the recent team-building event, which was held over the past weekend.

Meeting at Wendover the scouts were tasked with planning a route to Braid Wood campsite.

Once they had their bearings the group set off on the five-and-a-half-mile hike.

After the long walk the scouts pitched up their tents for the evening.

From there the group was able to briefly chill out and get to know each other better.

Allowing them to find out who goes to what school and discover other hobbies they share in common.

The final task for the group was to prepare and cook an evening meal.

Sarah Cordes, a member of the Buckinghamshire Scouts leadership group, said: “I put myself forward for selection as I wanted to celebrate my 10 years as being a volunteer with the scouts.

"I also wanted to do something really challenging after all of the restrictions we’ve had for the last two years. I also wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone.”

Next up the scout group has a series of money-raising activities planned between now and the South Korea trip in 18 months.

Volunteers will be organising race nights, barn dances, bingo evenings and much more.

Leaders will also contact councillors and local businesses in the hope of receiving financial support, the group estimates that it will cost £3600 per attendee.