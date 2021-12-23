Aylesbury-based homeless charity receives £1k boost

An Aylesbury-based charity which specialises in assisting young rough sleepers in the area has received a £1,000 boost to help tackle homelessness.

Youth Concern, has been donated £1,000 by homebuilder, Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is behind the Kingsbrook development.

Recently, the charity pleaded for more support from local organisations, the Aylesbury community and local authorities, citing figures showing homelessness among young people in Aylesbury Vale stands 22% above the national average.

Barratt David Wilson North Thames

Youth Concern runs a service called, Nightstop, that tries to protect people aged between 16-25.

This initiative offers a few nights’ short-term emergency accommodation at a volunteer host’s home.

The guests receive their own room, a warm meal, access to a shower and washing machine.

While, the person in need is staying with the host, Youth Concern gets to work searching for a long term solution.

Youth Concern

Heading into 2022, the charity wants to work more closely with Bucks Council and job centres, and find new volunteers, especially people of colour.

Other points of emphasis for the Aylesbury-based charity includes increasing the time rough sleepers can spend with their hosts and looking at finding longer term lodgings for people in need.

Hannah Asquith, CEO of Youth Concern, said: “When we think about homelessness, we usually picture someone sleeping rough, in an underpass or by a train station.

"But this is only the tip of the iceberg. We don’t know the true extent of hidden homelessness, people living in temporary and precarious accommodation.

Nightstop Aylesbury

"And we don’t often think about teenagers and young adults without a safe bed. Aylesbury Vale has 22% more young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness compared to the national average.

"There is a youth homelessness crisis here in Aylesbury Vale. We are grateful to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for its generous donation to our emergency accommodation service, Nightstop Aylesbury. We want to be there for vulnerable young people when they need us most.”

Every year Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ sets aside some money to contribute to a Community Fund project, choosing a cause close to where its developments are situated.

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we recognise the importance of having a home, particularly during the winter months and over Christmas.

Youth Concern