Aylesbury-based funeral provider explains the changing way people are mourning since Covid

Distinct Cremations, has looked at how funeral arrangements are changing at a time when the country is emerging from the shadow of the pandemic and facing by the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation.

With people in Bucks and the rest of the UK fundamentally changing how they spend their money, funeral buying habits have also changed.

Distinct Cremations states that funerals remain one of the largest one-off costs a family has to face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distinct Crematorium

Especially, traditional funerals which often include: a religious service, a funeral procession with a hearse, pallbearers and mourners - then followed by a burial or cremation and often a reception or wake.

Data from financial service company, Sunlife, found that the average cost of a funeral is £4,056.

To save costs more and more families are turning to direct cremations without a formal service, Distinct Cremations says.

A study from Bath University revealed that the number of people choosing this option rose from 14% to 18% in 2021.

A Distinct Cremation spokesman said: “Direct cremations were originally introduced into the UK in 2012 and have been growing ever since.

"With no formal service and with no (or very few) mourners in attendance, the family is given more time, money, and space to prepare a separate memorial or celebration of life that better reflects the deceased’s values and beliefs.”

Direct Cremations offer this service at £895, over a third under the average price for a funeral which is roughly calculated at £3,000.

In response to the cost of living crisis the funeral provider has created five- and ten-year monthly payment plans to help those that are on a low income or relying on a pension.

Distinct Cremations is also guaranteeing to pay single doctors’ fees (normally £82).

Steve Wallis, Distinct Cremations’ managing director, said: “At Distinct Cremations, we’ve always tried to react to what families tell us they want.

"We believe that by introducing these low-cost payment plans and paying doctor’s fees, we’re helping all those living on tight budgets in challenging times to secure the funeral they want.”