Aylesbury-based foster care group shares special Christmas moments to inspire others

An independent foster care group, which has an office in Aylesbury, is sharing some of its parents best Christmas moments.

In the hopes of inspiring future carers, Fosterplus, has shared some festive stories from parents who used its service.

Fosterplus wants to help more children and young people this winter, across all its sites it will be supporting 200 youngsters heading into the New Year.

A care network spokesperson said: "Foster parents play a vital role in looking after some of society’s most vulnerable children and young people.

"During a time of togetherness, Fosterplus is calling on potential foster parents in the nearby area to open up their homes to make a magical difference."

One foster parent who has been with the Fosterplus family for 15 years said one of their favourite Christmas memories was: “Taking an eight-year-old who was a ‘non believer’ to Lapland for the day to meet the real Father Christmas.

“It brought a tear to my eye and put a lump in my throat when I heard him take a sharp intake of breath and saw him well up. It truly was magical and he certainly left as a believer. We have done it a few times now over the years, but it is so heartwarming knowing these memories will last a lifetime.”

In terms of advice, one foster parent said: “Slow down and just enjoy the simpler things with the children. Watch a kids Christmas movie on the sofa with them, sing along with Christmas songs, it will fill your cup up.”

For another foster parent, Christmas is a time to be together, they said: “Watching a child's anticipation for Christmas and involving them in planning and decision making is really rewarding and intimate which helps bonding within the family.”

One parent cautioned: "Every child is different depending on their background. Children are usually very excited at this time of year and love to receive presents, but Christmas can also bring bad memories as well.

“My foster son did have a bad experience on Christmas day, and that resulted in flashbacks. He was unable to sit down to a Christmas dinner and had meatballs every Christmas for seven years in a row.

"I am pleased to say we have turned this around and he can now eat the same as the family. The best advice is to be yourself and treat foster children the same as your own."