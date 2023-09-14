Aylesbury-based charity staff climb height of Ben Nevis in just 60 minutes
Volunteers and staff from an Aylesbury-based national charity raised money for an audio-support service by scaling the equivalent of Ben Nevis.
They completed the challenge by navigating their way to the top of a series of climbing walls.
To equal the 1,344m height of Ben Nevis, the team were tasked with climbing 168 walls – all within 60 minutes. Not only did the team successfully rise to the challenge, despite the heat, they also raised £2,361 for the charity.
Joining staff and family members in the team was 11-year-old Zaki Barnsdale who uses the Calibre Audio service. Zaki, who has a visual impairment, took part with his mum, Alice, and together they raised over £555.
Alice said: “Calibre is a charity at the centre of my son’s life. He’s been a member since he was five and there isn’t a day that goes by when he doesn’t listen to a story from Calibre. He can struggle socially with peers, so stories are his best friend in a way, he takes them everywhere! It’s been such a great learning tool for him - history, culture, geography, nature – he’s picked up so much as well as comforting him and allowing him to switch off for a bit.
“We’re delighted to be able to help spread the word about what a great charity it is. We’ve had a great time taking part and Zaki has been so excited about reaching and exceeding his target of 28 walls.”
On Friday at Climb Quest in Milton Keynes, the team scaled a number of walls inside the arena.
Another Bucks-based charity, The Clare Foundation, gave the Calibre team a £1,000 bonus for being the group that raised the most money on the day. Their Justgiving page remains open here.
Calibre Audio Chief Executive, Anthony Kemp, who was part of the team, said: “We were delighted to take part in the Ben Nevis Challenge. It was tough but it was a great achievement by the team. I’d like to thank The Clare Foundation for organising the event and everyone who sponsored us. The fundraising climate is particularly challenging at the moment, so the money we’ve raised will really help us carry on supporting people who struggle to read print.”