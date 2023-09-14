News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Aylesbury-based charity staff climb height of Ben Nevis in just 60 minutes

They climbed 168 walls in an hour
By James Lowson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Volunteers and staff from an Aylesbury-based national charity raised money for an audio-support service by scaling the equivalent of Ben Nevis.

They completed the challenge by navigating their way to the top of a series of climbing walls.

To equal the 1,344m height of Ben Nevis, the team were tasked with climbing 168 walls – all within 60 minutes. Not only did the team successfully rise to the challenge, despite the heat, they also raised £2,361 for the charity.

Most Popular
Image shows the seven members of the Calibre Climb Team standing in front of a climbing wall wearing red Calibre Audio T-shirts and climbing harnesses. Photo from Andy Scott PhotohelloImage shows the seven members of the Calibre Climb Team standing in front of a climbing wall wearing red Calibre Audio T-shirts and climbing harnesses. Photo from Andy Scott Photohello
Image shows the seven members of the Calibre Climb Team standing in front of a climbing wall wearing red Calibre Audio T-shirts and climbing harnesses. Photo from Andy Scott Photohello

Joining staff and family members in the team was 11-year-old Zaki Barnsdale who uses the Calibre Audio service. Zaki, who has a visual impairment, took part with his mum, Alice, and together they raised over £555.

Alice said: “Calibre is a charity at the centre of my son’s life. He’s been a member since he was five and there isn’t a day that goes by when he doesn’t listen to a story from Calibre. He can struggle socially with peers, so stories are his best friend in a way, he takes them everywhere! It’s been such a great learning tool for him - history, culture, geography, nature – he’s picked up so much as well as comforting him and allowing him to switch off for a bit.

“We’re delighted to be able to help spread the word about what a great charity it is. We’ve had a great time taking part and Zaki has been so excited about reaching and exceeding his target of 28 walls.”

On Friday at Climb Quest in Milton Keynes, the team scaled a number of walls inside the arena.

Image shows 11 year old Zaki smiling with his Mum Alice, giving the thumbs up and wearing red Calibre Audio tshirts.Image shows 11 year old Zaki smiling with his Mum Alice, giving the thumbs up and wearing red Calibre Audio tshirts.
Image shows 11 year old Zaki smiling with his Mum Alice, giving the thumbs up and wearing red Calibre Audio tshirts.

Another Bucks-based charity, The Clare Foundation, gave the Calibre team a £1,000 bonus for being the group that raised the most money on the day. Their Justgiving page remains open here.

Calibre Audio Chief Executive, Anthony Kemp, who was part of the team, said: “We were delighted to take part in the Ben Nevis Challenge. It was tough but it was a great achievement by the team. I’d like to thank The Clare Foundation for organising the event and everyone who sponsored us. The fundraising climate is particularly challenging at the moment, so the money we’ve raised will really help us carry on supporting people who struggle to read print.”

Related topics:VolunteersAylesbury