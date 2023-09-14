Aylesbury-based charity staff climb height of Ben Nevis in just 60 minutes

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers and staff from an Aylesbury-based national charity raised money for an audio-support service by scaling the equivalent of Ben Nevis.

They completed the challenge by navigating their way to the top of a series of climbing walls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To equal the 1,344m height of Ben Nevis, the team were tasked with climbing 168 walls – all within 60 minutes. Not only did the team successfully rise to the challenge, despite the heat, they also raised £2,361 for the charity.

Image shows the seven members of the Calibre Climb Team standing in front of a climbing wall wearing red Calibre Audio T-shirts and climbing harnesses. Photo from Andy Scott Photohello

Joining staff and family members in the team was 11-year-old Zaki Barnsdale who uses the Calibre Audio service. Zaki, who has a visual impairment, took part with his mum, Alice, and together they raised over £555.

Alice said: “Calibre is a charity at the centre of my son’s life. He’s been a member since he was five and there isn’t a day that goes by when he doesn’t listen to a story from Calibre. He can struggle socially with peers, so stories are his best friend in a way, he takes them everywhere! It’s been such a great learning tool for him - history, culture, geography, nature – he’s picked up so much as well as comforting him and allowing him to switch off for a bit.

“We’re delighted to be able to help spread the word about what a great charity it is. We’ve had a great time taking part and Zaki has been so excited about reaching and exceeding his target of 28 walls.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday at Climb Quest in Milton Keynes, the team scaled a number of walls inside the arena.

Image shows 11 year old Zaki smiling with his Mum Alice, giving the thumbs up and wearing red Calibre Audio tshirts.

Another Bucks-based charity, The Clare Foundation, gave the Calibre team a £1,000 bonus for being the group that raised the most money on the day. Their Justgiving page remains open here.