Aylesbury-based charity Lymphoma Action to be featured in heartfelt Radio 4 appeal

Aylesbury-based charity Lymphoma Action will be featured in a BBC Radio 4 Appeal, a national weekly programme that highlights the work of a charity and appeals for donations of support.

Recorded at BBC’s Old Broadcasting House in early October, Lymphoma Action’s appeal is voiced by musician Carol Jarvis, and will be aired on Radio 4 twice on the 3 November and again on Thursday 7 November.

Carol is no stranger to the important work of Lymphoma Action as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2004 when she was just 26.

After nearly a decade of treatment, she was given the all clear from cancer in 2013.

And now, to help the charity which helped her so much, she is sharing her experience and how Lymphoma Action supported her family in the BBC Radio 4 Appeal to raise awareness and funds.

Ropinder Gill, chief executive of Lymphoma Action, said: “As a growing national charity, we are delighted to have been given this opportunity to highlight our work to such a wide audience.

“It is also a fantastic chance for us to raise wider awareness around lymphoma, which is actually the fifth most common cancer in the UK, and the most common cancer in young people.

"The funds raised through this appeal will support our work in making sure everyone affected by the condition receives the best possible information, support, treatment and care so that no one has to face lymphoma alone.”

Lymphoma Action is the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting people affected by lymphoma.

To hear Lymphoma Action’s BBC Radio 4 Appeal in full, tune into BBC Radio 4 on the 3 November at 7:54am and 9:25pm.

You can also catch up on Thursday 7 November at 3.27pm. Donations to Lymphoma Action to support the appeal can be made here: www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/R4