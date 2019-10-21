Aylesbury Bake off stars pay homage to Florence Nightingale Hospice's 30th anniversary

Two of the stunning cake entries in this year’s Aylesbury Bake Off chose to brand their cakes in honour of Florence Nightingale Hospice’s 30th Anniversary last week.

Six mouth-watering cakes were entered and the standard of decoration was incredible across the board, while the Judges and public voters were hard pressed to choose a winner on flavour and texture as well.

Yummy!

There was not a Victoria sponge to be seen as amateur bakers from solicitors Kidd Rapinet and Horwood & James and estate agents George David Estate Agents raised the bar once again through their creativity and talent in Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s annual competition, raising £126 for the Hospice in the process.

Last year’s Judges’ Vote winners, Kidd Rapinet , hosted Aylesbury’s premier baking competition at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Friday.

The Judges this year were Aylesbury Bake Off regular Jane Lutchmiah, Rachel Lucas of Sugar Moon Brownies and Jenny Burton of Aylesbury Town Women’s Institute.

Amanda Thompson of Kidd Rapinet LLP took the Judges Vote prize for the second year running with her toffee apple crumble cake and Ruzina Awan from Horwood James Solicitors won the Public Vote with her exquisitely decorated rose cake which, when sliced, revealed sponge dyed to match the Charity’s brand colours of pink and green!