Aylesbury author publishes sequel to her award-winning debut novel

An Aylesbury author has published a sequel to her award-winning debut novel, Two Scoops, Not Three.

Terri Boas, aged 40, who grew up in Aylesbury and attended The Grange School, is celebrating after publishing her second book, entitled Two Scoops, Too Much.

The novel follows the fortunes of three best friends, Briony, Lauren and Natalie.

Terri Boas with her books

Terri decided to write a sequel after the success of her first novel, which was a finalist in the Women’s Fiction category of the American Book Fest 2020, Best Book Awards, and has had more than 50 reviews on Amazon.

Terri said: “When people had finished reading Too Scoops, Not Three, they told me they missed their friends and wanted to hear more about them.

"That’s what made me decide to continue their stories.

"I’ve focused more this time on one of the characters, Lauren, whom my readers said they wanted to get to know better.”

The novel follows straight on from where things ended in the first book.

While the women, who are in their 30s, have some racy, eyebrow-raising adventures, the latest novel touches on darker themes, including one shocking incident that Terri researched by speaking to police and NHS workers.

Terri, who now lives in Farnborough with her husband, Rich, and five-year-old daughter, Portia, gets her ideas from meeting new people.

Over the years, she has enjoyed working in many different jobs, including with McDonald’s and the Armed Forces.

She has also worked as a holiday rep abroad, in pubs, and as a group exercise instructor in gyms.

She is currently combining her writing career with working part time behind the bar in The Raven Hotel, in Hook, where Enid Blyton is said to have written her first novel.

Two Scoops, Too Much and Two Scoops, Not Three are published by Wrate’s Publishing and are available from Amazon as a paperback and ebook.