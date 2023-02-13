Aylesbury and Buckingham activities among free family events confirmed for half term in Bucks this week

A number of free and low cost events have been confirmed in Bucks this week to keep families active and entertained over half term.

Bucks Council has released a series of activities that are either free or affordable for families in need of inspiration this half term.

Today (13 February), the local authority is promoting activities at libraries, leisure centres and museums.

Your Amazing Brain activity at Discover Bucks Museum

Alina Orchestra is performing at libraries across the county or a special kids' version of Band in a Van.

Children can take part in interactive games and afterwards the band will invite youngsters to shake some percussion, conduct the group or sing along to some popular songs.

Advance bookings are not needed for this free activity which is happening at:

-Hazlemere Library: Thursday 16 February – 2pm to 3pm

-Chesham Library: Thursday 16 February - 3:30pm to 4:30pm

-Aylesbury Library: Friday 17 February - 10:30am to 11:30am

-Princes Risborough Library: Friday 17 February – 1pm to 2pm

Curious Investigators, Scribble and Clipboard are inviting families to join them on their exciting adventure as they sort through the recycling and discover a strange egg? This highly visual show is aimed at children aged between three and seven and is taking place at:

-Bourne End Community Library: Thursday 16 February 11am and 2pm

-Burnham Community Library: Friday 17 February 11am and 2pm

-Aylesbury Library: Saturday 18 February 11am and 2pm

-High Wycombe Library: Sunday 19 February 1pm

Suggested donations are £5 per ticket. Tickets must be booked in advance and children need to be accompanied by an adult who must also have a ticket.

Other libraries around the county will be hosting regular and extra activities during the week including Bounce and Rhyme, Explore Learning Workshops, Duplo and Lego play sessions, arts and crafts and book clubs. Most are free but sometimes booking is necessary.

Bucks Council advises parents to check on its website for details regarding what activities are available at which libraries.

Council-approved leisure activities have also been announced:

-Swimming crash courses at Swan Pool in Buckingham. Crash courses are designed to enable children to quickly develop their confidence and ability in the water and are available for a range of swimming abilities, catering for complete beginners, up to children who can swim up to 25 metres.

-Family swimming sessions will be available throughout the half term holiday at Aqua Vale in Aylesbury and in Wycombe, Chalfont and Chiltern leisure centres.

-Adventure climbing at Wycombe leisure centre.

-Soft play at Chesham leisure centre.

-Climbing and soft play at the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham.

-Fit for Sport holiday camps offering multi sports to messy arts and crafts at the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre.

Discover Bucks Museum has also announced a series of family-friendly this half term:

-Tuesday 14 February

-Optical illusion thaumatropes and decotropes

-10am - 3pm

-Wednesday 15 February

-Colourful kaleidoscopes

-10am - 3pm

-Thursday 16 February

-Quiet Books - £5

-10am, 12pm and 2pm

-Autism Reality Experience

-10am - 4pm

Friday 17 February

-Museum object memory game

10am - 3pm

Dementia Experience - FREE

10am - 4pm

-Saturday 18 February

-Family Museum Finds Handling Day

-FREE

-10am - 4pm

