Award-winning Irish dance show comes to Aylesbury as part of 20th anniversary tour

World champion dancers are coming to the Waterside in Aylesbury next month as part of Rhythm of the Dance's 20th anniversary tour.

Created in 1999, Rhythm of the Dance is a two-hour celebration of Irish culture through dance and music.

Photo of a previous Rhythm of the Dance performance

The audience can expect to see plenty of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes and sensational sound effects.

Rhythm of the Dance is described as 'one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world'.

Featuring 25 costume changes, this music and dance extravaganza features world champion dancers and a traditional Irish band and singers and tours across the UK this summer as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

It stops in Aylesbury for one night only on Thursday June 20 when it comes to the Waterside in Aylesbury.

The show, which has performed to more than seven million people in 50 countries, is produced by Kieran Cavanagh, choreographed by Dane McKiernan, features Amy Marie Prior as lead dancer and accomplished Irish dancing group The Dancers.

Tickets are available from £13 and can be booked by visiting https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/rhythm-of-the-dance/aylesbury-waterside-theatre