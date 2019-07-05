Award-winning family rave show coming to Aylesbury

Big Fish Little Fish, an award-winning family rave show is coming to Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre in September.

Families are invited to throw some shapes on Sunday September 15 between 2pm and 4pm at the event being run by Big Fish Little Fish, who specialise in running family discos all over the world.

Library image of a Big Fish Little Fish family rave

Visitors are encouraged to dress up, paint their faces and have a good time while DJs play music from the 1990s and 2000s for all to enjoy.

Adults can take advantage of a fully licenced bar while there will be crafts and other activities just for the kids.

All ages come together to enjoy the range of dancefloor effects on offer, ranging from giant balloons, club lighting and confetti cannons through to a huge parachute dance finale featuring full club visual lighting effects.

Hannah Saunders, Big Fish Little Fish founder and CEO said: “We can’t wait to family rave with you all in the lovely Waterside Theatre.

"Get your raving shoes on and we will see you on the dancefloor in Aylesbury!”

Tickets are available now starting at £11.25 for adults and can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607.