Astronaut Tim Peake unveils portrait by Bucks artist ahead of Aylesbury appearance
The portrait of the British astronaut is being sold in aid of charity
British astronaut Tim Peake was joined by Bucks artist George Groves to unveil his portrait just before his sold-out one-night show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.
George, from Gerrards Cross, said: “Tim has not only achieved incomprehensible feats, but has provided a platform for the future generation of aspiring individuals to thrive.
"It was a great pleasure to unveil this portrait with Tim, and speak about our respective endeavours”.
European Space Agency astronaut Tim, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station back in December 2015, is currently on a tour of the UK with his one-man show, My Journey to Space, which gives a fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut.
From training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.
In 2025, a projected mission to the moon could see Tim join NASA, becoming the first Briton to set foot on the moon.
When asked what his dream mission would be, he said: "A mission to the moon, without a shadow of a doubt."
The oil painting, which has been signed and dated by Tim, will be sold to raise funds for The Prince’s Trust, a charity for which Tim is a goodwill ambassador for the charity has donated over £250,000 towards its work helping young people acquire STEM skills and particularly supporting girls wanting to get into science, technology, engineering and maths roles.