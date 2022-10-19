Astronaut Tim Peake unveils portrait by Bucks artist ahead of Aylesbury appearance

British astronaut Tim Peake was joined by Bucks artist George Groves to unveil his portrait just before his sold-out one-night show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

George, from Gerrards Cross, said: “Tim has not only achieved incomprehensible feats, but has provided a platform for the future generation of aspiring individuals to thrive.

"It was a great pleasure to unveil this portrait with Tim, and speak about our respective endeavours”.

Tim Peake and artist George Groves with the portrait

European Space Agency astronaut Tim, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station back in December 2015, is currently on a tour of the UK with his one-man show, My Journey to Space, which gives a fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut.

From training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

In 2025, a projected mission to the moon could see Tim join NASA, becoming the first Briton to set foot on the moon.

When asked what his dream mission would be, he said: "A mission to the moon, without a shadow of a doubt."

The portrait of Tim Peake is being sold in aid of The Prince's Trust