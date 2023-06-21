Aston Clinton athlete claims silver medal at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023

An athlete from Aston Clinton has claimed a silver medal at this year’s Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Phil Palmer who represents Special Olympics St Albans, competed in the Dressage Equestrian event yesterday (20 June).

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Phil. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

Phil with his team mate, Chris Bradley

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment. They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023 with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.

The Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games aims to achieve a permanent change of consciousness for an inclusive society, through the unified power of the Special Olympics movement and all athletes worldwide. Carrying an ethos which states we can do so much more together than alone, and that we are ‘unbeatable together.’

Germany is hosting the competition for the first time and by bringing the tournament to a new nation, it is hoped that inclusive sport can achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities.

The competition is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Fundraising for the event has been provided by Jingle Jam, created in 2011 by one of the most-followed YouTube gaming channels, Yogscast, and recognised as the world’s largest charity gaming event. In addition, the unified football team is being supported by the League Managers Association.

