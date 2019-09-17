Aston Abbotts scoops Gurney cup for best kept village

It was a beautiful day for the residents of Aston Abbotts last Saturday, as the village won the trophy for the best kept village with a population of 500 or under.

At 11.45am, a huge congregation made up of the village’s residents welcomed the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village committee including Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lord Lieutenant and President of the Competition, Bill Chapple, to present the village with the trophy for winning the Gurney Cup, a category for villages with a population of 500 or under.

In an uplifting presentation, the village was delighted to welcome the many dignitaries who expressed their pleasure at seeing so many people for there for the awarding – the most they had seen at such a presentation.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher and Bill Chapple both addressed the crowd.

In his address, Sir Henry referenced some outstanding feedback from the judging panel including remarking how the churchyard, war memorial and village hall were beautifully and sensitively maintained and how there had been a real effort throughout the village, and it is evident that the community takes a real pride in the village.

He added: "Overall Aston Abbotts is very deserving of its high mark and is a worthy winner."

Jane Baylis, Chair of the Parish Council, commented at the presentation: “This was a real community effort and we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award. Chris Phillips championed our entry and, as one, we rose to the challenge – we’re so pleased with the high mark we received and the comments from the judging panel.”

As holders of the Gurney Cup, Aston Abbotts will now be entered into the 2020 Tindall Cup.

This Cup brings together all the Cup Winners together to see who the ultimate champion is!

That means the village will take on Winslow, Burnham, Stewkley amongst others.