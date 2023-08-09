Artworks reflecting sites of local heritage go on display in Buckingham

Two new works of art have gone on display at Buckingham Library, celebrating heritage sites in the local area.

The first picture, by Henry Rice, is of Thornton Bridge, which was nominated by the Buckingham Canal Trust, and the second, by Keziah Furini, is The History of the Maids Moreton Mound, which was nominated by the Maids Moreton Conservation Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artworks were unveiled by Bucks Council’s deputy cabinet member for planning and regeneration Gary Hall, at a ceremony attended by Lyn Robinson representing the Maids Moreton Conservation Trust and Terry Cavender representing the canal society.

Terry Cavender of Buckingham Canal Society, Lyn Robinson of Maids Moreton Conservation Group and Cllr Gary Hall with the paintings

Following the launch of the Bucks Local Heritage List project in 2021, members of the public nominated hundreds of buildings, archaeological sites, parks and gardens as heritage assets important to local people and their communities.

In 2022, the Local Heritage List team at Bucks Council was contacted by Buckinghamshire Culture and Farnham Maltings to discuss commissioning artwork to celebrate the publicly nominated heritage assets, as part of a wider project funded by the Rothschild Foundation.

The team decided to put forward one publicly nominated building, the Thornton Canal Bridge #18, and one publicly nominated archaeological site, the Maids Moreton Mound, to be the focus of the artwork.

Following a call for artists, Keziah Furini was chosen to work on the Maids Moreton mound and Henry Rice to produce work based on the canal bridge.