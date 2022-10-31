Artists young and old unleash their hidden talent at Art in the Market in Buckingham

Art in the Market returned to Buckingham town centre over half term, on Tuesday, October 25.

Artists young and old gathered among the falling autumn leaves in the cattle pens area of Buckingham to create artworks based on Buckingham, autumn colour and their own imaginations.

About 50 people got stuck in, including families enjoying half term fun and members of BAFA (Buckingham Art for All), Buckingham’s local art group which welcomes artists of all abilities and those interested in art to meet, share, learn and enjoy art, with monthly meetings and demonstrations.

Molly Howkins and Nanna Jo show off their artwork

Art equipment for use in the Art in the Market event was provided free of charge by Buckingham Town Council.

Art in the Market: Autumn also featured a photography challenge for the first time, designed to be achievable using a phone camera, with hints and tips to create fantastic autumnal shots.

The event followed on from the success of the first Art in the Market event in Buckingham in July.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said: “The Town Centre and Events committee and officers decided to run a second Art in the Market event, to provide a free opportunity for parents to come out with their children in half term, as the previous event was so successful.

