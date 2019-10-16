Art's alive at 26th annual Aylesbury Grammar School art exhibition and Christmas craft fair

It's 26 years since Aylesbury Grammar School held its first ever art exhibition and Christmas craft fair, and preparations are well underway for this year's event.

The first event took place in 1993, and the event now attracts a mix of some of the UK and Buckinghamshire’s best artists as well as contributions from the school’s A’ level and GCSE students.

This year Charles Elliott will appear at the exhibit, straight from his Elliott of London Buckinghamshire studios. With Elliott of London sculptures shown at prestigious British locations like the Royal Chelsea Hospital and the Ashridge Estate, organisers say they are thrilled that Charles has added Aylesbury Grammar School to the list.

Skevi, a contemporary artist based in Tring will also display at the event. Skevi’s colourful pieces are made using resin on wood panels.

Charlie Butters, a regular at the Queen’s Park Art Centre, will also be on hand to demonstrate his pottery-wheel skills. Charlie will be throwing at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 14.30pm.

At the Christmas craft fair stalls feature local craftspeople with a range of jewellery, candles, stationery and decorations.

The event is sponsored again this year by Aylesbury based 3D Print World.

Doors open from 10.00am to 3.30pm on Saturday 16th November at Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Street, Aylesbury HP21 7RP. Entry is free.