Art Exhibition in Finmere to raise funds for WW1 Cross restoration

The Exhibition will feature work from Keith Janz and local children at the Finmere School, all designed to raise funds for the restoration of a WW1 grave marker.

Keith Janz said: "We have a WWI wooden grave marker in Finmere church that we are raising funds to restore.

St Michael & All Angels Church in Finmere

"This is one of the temporary crosses that were put up where soldiers fell before the cemeteries were established following the Armistice."

Keith's unique paintings are done with his mouth, as he is tetraplegic. He had lost the use of his hands and legs in a tragic road accident in 1995, and was paralysed from the neck down. He turned to painting, with the added challenge of painting with his mouth not his hands.

Keith added: "So we’re continuing with the remembrance and highlighting our shared history, particularly with the younger generation.

"With that in mind the exhibition is of my local work and the children of Finmere School have been producing their own paintings on the subject of ‘My Village’.

"They have been exploring different ways of looking at their familiar surroundings and are very excited to be holding an exhibition at St Michael & All Angels!

"There will be tea, coffee and cakes for visitors to enjoy - we’d love to meet Bucks Herald and Advertiser readers there on Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th May."