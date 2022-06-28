Arrests made in investigation to find missing boy last seen in Buckingham

Two 19-year-old men from Milton Keynes and a 21-year-old man from Northampton were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs on Sunday, June 26.

All three have been released on police bail until July 20.

The arrests were made as part of the investigation to find Milton Keynes boy Jason Adutwum, aged 15, who was reported missing on Wednesday, June 22.

Jason Adutwum, aged 15

He was last seen at the Premier Inn in London Road, Buckingham, at around midday on Saturday, June 25.

Jason is around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build, and was last seen wearing an all-black North Face tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

He is known to frequent Milton Keynes, particularly the northern estates of Stantonbury, New Bradwell and Wolverton.

Detective Chief Inspector Aidan Donohoe, from Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “As part of our proactive investigation to find Jason, we have made three arrests on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“We are still concerned for Jason’s welfare, as he has been missing for almost a week, but he has been seen since then.

“Anyone who knows of Jason’s whereabouts or has any information that can help us find him should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220274112.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting the same reference number.