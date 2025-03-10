Armed police arrest teenage boys in Aylesbury after male is injured during knife attack

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident

Armed police officers were sent into an Aylesbury neighbourhood in response to an attempted robbery involving knives on Saturday.

A male suffered injuries to his legs and hand while trying to stave off attackers in Ailward Road at around 5.15pm.

Offenders were trying to rob the victim of his bike and as the victim attempted to hold off his attackers he was assaulted. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the injuries, the individual suffered, required hospital treatment, but the male has since been discharged. Thames Valley Police says the injuries were caused by a blade.

Two teenagers from Aylesbury have been arrested in connection with the incident and were held in police custody overnight. They are aged 14 and 16, and were cuffed on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Residents on social media said they had seen as many as four armed police response units in the area. There has also been speculation that a police helicopter spotted in Aylesbury may deployed in connection with the knife attack. At the time of writing the National Police Air Service has not responded to a request to confirm or deny this was the case.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police added: "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 101 or make a report online quoting investigation reference number 43250114690."