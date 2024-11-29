Arla Foods, which has its largest dairy just outside Aylesbury, has sparked controversy after announcing plans to trial the food additive Bovaer on its farms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which is home to the largest dairy in the country at its site on Samian Way in Aston Clinton, described the trial as an innovative step in addressing the climate crisis through agricultural practices.

Bovaer, a product developed by Dutch company DSM, is designed to reduce methane emissions from dairy cows by 27 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bovaer was authorised for UK use in April and in a statement Arla told National World: “At no point during the trial will there be any impact on the milk we produce as it does not pass from the cow into the milk.

Arla Foods, which has its largest dairy just outside Aylesbury, has announced a new project to trial the controversial feed additive Bovaer on its farms

“Regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority and UK Food Standards Agency, have approved its use based on evidence that it does not harm the animals or negatively impact their health, productivity, or the quality of milk.”

Following Arla’s announcement of the trial concerned consumers aired their frustrations on social media.

One user asked on X: “What are the long-term health effects of this? What is Bovaer made up of?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another user asked: “Are you really this questionable to think cows’ methane makes any difference to the climate?”, while a third wrote: “No longer will I buy your products. What chemicals are in Bovaer?”

Bovaer is a feed additive that helps reduce methane production in cows by inhibiting the enzyme in their stomachs responsible for producing methane.

The additive consists of silicon dioxide, propylene glycol, and an organic compound called 3-nitrooxypropanol.

A Food Standards Agency report published last year said 3-nitrooxypropanol should be considered potentially harmful by inhalation for humans, however animal nutrition specialist DSM claimed that in every case the additive had proved safe to animals, farmers and consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arla’s statement to National World also described reports that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was involved with its products as completely false.

“The information spreading online surrounding our link to Bill Gates is completely false and claims relating to his involvement in our products is inaccurate”, a spokesperson said.