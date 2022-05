Thames Valley Police officers recovered the bike from Calvert on Thursday, May 12, and believe it to be stolen.

And they say they would like to reunite it with its rightful owners.

Anyone who believes it is their bike is asked to call 101 and quote reference 43220204946.

The bike was found at Calvert

Proof of purchase may be required.