Are these the 6 most bizarre Aylesbury Vale celebrity sightings?
From Motörhead's Lemmy at The Green Man to David Cameron picking up 10 lamb cutlets from the butcher, here are the most bizarre star sightings we've heard about in Aylesbury Vale.
1. Is it a bird is it plane?!
Drinkers couldn't believe their eyes when Superman star Henry Cavill was spotted in Aylesbury in September 2016...
2. No, it's Superman!
The Hollywood actor, who used to go to Stowe School popped in for a pint in-between filming commitments.
3. Just like everyone else...
Then PM David Cameron proved he was just a regular guy when he was spotted at the Friars Square shopping centre in 2013.
4. Retail therapy...
Cameron was spotted browsing shops, and bought 10 lamb cutlets from Cobbs Butchers. He also posed with Caffe Nero staff member Marcin Skiba.
