Thames Valley Police is accepting applications from community groups for its annual money scheme.

The police force has a £100,000 kity to allocate which has been generated by selling items which were seized from criminals, but cannot be returned to their previous owners.

It is a project overseen by , Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber and Chief Constable John Campbell.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell and Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber

PCC Barber said: “I’m pleased to announce the first round of this year’s Community Fund is now open for applications. This is a great opportunity to support community and voluntary groups in reducing crime.

“We’re fortunate to have such an active community across the Thames Valley, playing a significant role in helping to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups.

“I have been fortunate to visit some of the groups we’ve supported in the past, who have benefited from the funding provided to support their communities and help prevent crime across the Thames Valley.

“I look forward to receiving applications which focus on a range of areas within my Police and Criminal Justice Plan including crime prevention, modern crimes such as cybercrime and fraud, and reducing re-offending.”

To qualify for the funding organisations must meet one of the priorities set out by the PPC in his Police and Criminal Justice Plan.

The five strands of criteria are:

· Strong local policing which covers preventing crime and protecting communities

· Fighting serious organised crime which could be a project that is protecting vulnerable people

· Fighting fraud and cybercrime or combating modern crimes

· Improving the criminal Justice system, which might be reducing re-offending

· Tackling illegal encampments

Chief Constable Campbell said: “Using money generated from the sale of items seized from criminals that cannot be returned to their rightful owners is a great way of funding worthy projects and other work across the Thames Valley.

“This funding will play a big part in helping voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley. It will allow them to continue to run projects that play such a big role in preventing crime and protecting our communities.”

