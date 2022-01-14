Applications needed for £45k per year driver jobs on HS2 site in Aylesbury 'no experience required'

The company working on the HS2 site in Aylesbury has launched a new advertisement campaign searching for new drivers.

No earthmoving experience is needed to join the excavation project as a driver, it is paying a salary of £45,000 per year.

Blackwell Earthmoving Ltd is searching for new drivers, the only requirements are applicants have a valid driver's licence and their own transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful applicants will be taught how to drive fully-loaded 70-tonne vehicles during a detailed training programme.

The company is offering people the chance to earn £500 per week during the training period learning how to contribute to the major construction.

Blackwell is also offering a 'generous support accommodation package' to eligible applicants and a £500 bonus on completion of the training course.

Blackwell has been awarded the distribution contract for the 30km zone between Great Missenden, Aylesbury and Calvert.

Blackwell Earthmoving LTD's recruitment drive

Blackwell director, Niall Fraser, told Finning News: "I see HS2 as a big opportunity to attract school leavers, to attract graduates into earthmoving as a specialist career.

"Whether it be in civil engineering, or geotechnics, or quantity surveying. The numbers of equipment being used will require a huge workforce, and that workforce needs to be more than competent.

"It needs to be skilled and preferably experienced as well."

Blackwell describes itself as one of the biggest earthmoving contractors in the UK.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our mission is to be our customers’ specialist earthworks contractor of choice and we are seeking new recruits to help us achieve

that goal and join our long-standing and experienced workforce."

You can contact the company by email: [email protected]