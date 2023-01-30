An application to turn an unused Aylesbury youth centre into housing has been withdrawn – just 10 days after being sumitted.

The application to turn the unused Elmhurst Youth Centre into housing was submitted on Friday 20 January, but has today (January 31) been withdrawn.

It was a resubmission from Msc Planning Associated Limited, the same team behind a failed bid to turn the venue into an apartment complex.

The unused building in Elmhurst

According to the plans submitted to the council, developers planned to demolish the existing building and replace it with six dwellings with associated landscaping and parking.

The plans were a reapplication of a successful housing proposal approved by the local authority in June 2016.

But the scheme was never developed and in 2021 an application to turn the boarded-up derelict building into a three-storey apartment complex was rejected.

It was hoped that the building could be used to create 12 new two-bedroom flats in Aylesbury, but the application was dismissed in November of last year.

Several applications to use the building for housing have been received

The Bucks-based company submitted its different housing bid in 2021 – but the plan was rejected for not meeting criteria outlined in Bucks Council’s 2021 Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

Concerns were raised with the size of the potential 12-apartment project, with a council official saying it was in conflict with its spatial strategy for Aylesbury Vale.

None of the 12 apartments were considered by the council to be affordable, failing its 25% minimum criteria.

The design plans that have now been withdrawn

The lack of an explanation addressing why there is a need for additional homes in this part of Aylesbury was also cited as a reason for the rejection.

“The proposed development, by virtue of its unsympathetic scale, design, siting and layout, would appear incongruous and alien within the street scene and would not be in keeping with the existing pattern of development or character and appearance of the area,” the refusal letter also stated.

Other logistical issues around lighting of communal areas within the new dwellings were also raised, while a planning and environment officer also noted a lack of plans to provide sporting facilities and green space to compensate for the loss of a sports hall.