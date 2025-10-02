Application lodged for alcohol licence at former chapel in Bierton

A new licensing application has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council which could see the former Old Chapel building in Bierton reopen as licensed premises.

The application has been made by Mark John Tubb, who is seeking the grant of a premises licence for The Old Chapel, 185B Aylesbury Road, Bierton, HP22 5DW.

According to the notice, the request covers the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises, every day of the week between 10am and 11pm. The proposed opening hours are listed as 6.30am to 11pm, Monday to Friday; 8am to 11pm on Saturdays; and 9am to 11pm on Sundays.

The public notice states that full details of the application and the activities proposed may be inspected during normal office hours at the council’s offices on Walton Street, Aylesbury. The application is also available online through the Buckinghamshire Council website.

Buckinghamshire Council Office in Aylesbury

Any residents or interested parties who wish to make a representation are invited to do so in writing. Representations must be submitted by 16 October 2025 and sent either by email to Licenscing or by post to: Licensing Section, Buckinghamshire Council, The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, HP19 8FF.

Those making representations are asked to clearly state the grounds for their objection or support. The notice also highlights that it is a criminal offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licence application. The penalty for such an offence, if proven in court, carries an unlimited fine.

The application was formally dated 18 September 2025.

This notice is part of the statutory public consultation process under the Licensing Act 2003, which allows residents to have their say before any decision is made by the licensing authority.

To view this and other planning applications from your area, visit the Public Notice Portal.