Appeal to find two alabaster babies missing from monument inside Aylesbury church

An urgent appeal has been launched to find two precious alabaster babies which have gone missing from the tomb inside St Mary's Church in Aylesbury.

The two tiny statues are of the Lee brothers, who died in infancy. The monument which also pays homage to their mother Elizabeth, who died in 1584, and older sister, has been a part of life in Aylesbury since most people can remember with a long and unbroken tradition of placing red flowers, or berries, on the tomb as a mark of respect.

The statues went missing during the week before Sunday, October 17, but a search and appeal to find them has drawn a blank.

Figures of the two alabaster babies have gone missing from the tomb inside St Mary's Church in Aylesbury

The two boys are represented as infants, one probably stillborn in swaddling bands, the other, slightly older, with his hands clasped in prayer, as are his mother's and sister's.

Father Doug Zimmerman, pastor at the church said: "To think someone has just taken the figures and not had the decency to respect and leave an historic memorial undisturbed, is tragic and very sad. We have reported the matter to the police and believe the investigation is ongoing but are still hopeful of getting them back."

And a parishoner said: "A work of art of national importance has been vandalised and partly dismantled - a work which the State places in the very highest category in terms of protection. St Mary's and its contents have the highest grading of statutory protection at Grade 1.

"It is a horrible thought that the two tiny Lee boys have been separated from their mother and sister after over 500 years together, surviving the depredations of the iconoclasts during our Civil War and the perhaps over enthusiastic restorations of the church in previous times."

The church posted an appeal on Facebook shortly after their disappearance. It stated: "We are distraught to see that these two alabaster babies are missing, and we pray for their safe return to their home, here at Aylesbury St Mary’s Church.

"If you happen to see these two, please contact us - or stop by the vicarage to arrange for the safe transfer — we are most interested in their return.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared this. We're still hoping and praying for the return of these precious figures.

"Have you seen the statues? Have you been offered them or seen them on sale somewhere?

"If you have any information relating to the successful recovery of these beloved statues please contact 01296 437 641 or email [email protected] or DM ADN and we will pass any information on to Fr Doug Zimmerman.

"Wouldn't it be great to have them home for Christmas."