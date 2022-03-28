Appeal for witnesses after boy badly hurt in crash at bus stop in Bicester

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Bicester.

At around 8pm on Saturday, March 19, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at a bus stop on Middleton Stoney Road.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police are appealing for dash-cam footage of the incident

The van did not stop and is believed to also have been involved in a collision with a traffic calming island in Chesterton.

A 39-year-old man from Bicester was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention, driving when alcohol level above the legal limit, driving whilst unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road accident. He has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Steve Lane, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to check any footage around the time of the incident in Bicester and also in Chesterton, in case it may have captured anything that could assist the investigation.