Anyone for tea? Quintessentially English experience for Buckingham students

Eight overseas Computing students enjoyed their treat at the Buckingham Tea Room last week, wearing the traditional costume of their countries.

Marilyn Fairclough, Maura Corcoran and Anne Champion, members of the Friends of the University of Buckingham, described the history of Victorian afternoon tea parties and demonstrated the etiquette of the era.Students were given leaflets on the history of afternoon tea and points of etiquette.

Marilyn Fairclough said: "We wanted to do something fun with the students, who cram so much work into a compact two-year degree, and deserve a special treat.

Overseas students with Friends of the University of Buckingham at Buckingham Tea Room

"They experienced our popular traditional English cream tea and we learned from them the art of draping a sari - it was an exchange of cultural information."

The event was sponsored by Dean of Computing, Prof Harin Sellahewa, who said: “To study in the UK is to have an experience that goes beyond learning the academic curriculum.

"Cultural awareness and social influence are important skills when working with people from diverse backgrounds.

"Afternoon tea is a quintessentially English tradition. It was great for Computing students from many different cultures to experience it.

Students learned about the tradition of afternoon tea

"We are very grateful to the Friends for enabling students to enjoy a popular English custom. It all helps with learning about our culture and traditions."

The tradition of afternoon tea is believed to have originated when Anna, 7th Duchess of Bedford complained of having a ‘sinking feeling’ mid-afternoon, during the long gap between breakfast and the evening meal, and ordered a pot of tea and cake to be served in her private boudoir.

On her return to London she sent her society friends cards inviting them to join her for ‘tea and walking in the fields’, and so the fashion for afternoon tea parties caught on among fashionable ladies of the time.