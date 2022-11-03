The New Inn at National Trust Stowe was the setting for another successful pop-up reuse shop in aid of South Bucks Hospice on Saturday, October 22.

The event, jointly run by FCC Environment, raised funds for the charity’s Butterfly House in High Wycombe, a day hospice providing palliative care to patients on an outpatient basis.

FCC Environment runs Buckinghamshire’s nine household recycling centres, as well as the energy-from-waste incinerator at Greatmoor.

Stalls set out at the New Inn at Stowe

All the items for sale on the day had been donated by members of the public at one of the recycling centres, or directly to the hospice’s reuse shops in Aston Clinton and High Wycombe.

A total of 286 items were sold on the day, including tailor’s mannequins, baskets, garden furniture, Christmas decorations, toys and antiques, preventing an estimated 1.3 tonnes of waste.

CEO of South Bucks Hospice at Butterfly House, Jackie Ward, said: “Well done to the team for hosting yet another super pop-up reuse shop.

"These events are a fantastic way for us to raise vital funds for the hospice and allow us to continue providing holistic palliative care for Buckinghamshire residents and their families.”

Nearly 300 items were sold on the day

FCC contract manager James Reseigh said: “Reuse sits under ‘reduce’ at the top of the waste hierarchy and has the greatest carbon benefit of all the solutions to dealing with waste.