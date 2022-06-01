Animals help students de-stress at University of Buckingham

Students from the Medical School, Psychology, English, Computing and Humanities departments had the chance to pet the animals on Monday, at a session with Bedfordshire-based Teaching Talons.

Furry and feathered visitors included an owl, a bearded dragon and a rat.

As well as petting the animals, the students, who begin exams next week, were able to learn more about them from Teaching Talons staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to the animals at the University of Buckingham

The session was organised and funded by The Friends of the University of Buckingham, whose role is to help enhance the students' experience while they are at university.

They decided to set up the petting session after similar sessions in previous years proved popular with students.

Friends secretary Marilyn Fairclough said: "When you looked at the students' faces, you could see such joy.

"There really were relaxing and enjoying petting the animals – it helps with exam stress."

Stroking animals helps students de-stress

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "We are grateful to the Friends for arranging this.

"Anything that helps students cope with exam stress is most welcome.

"The students really enjoyed having the animals on campus."

The University of Buckingham also has two campus cockapoos, Millie and Darcy, which students can walk and pet.

The animals were brought to the university by Teaching Talons

A 2019 study of 249 college students from the Washington State University found that just 10 minutes of interacting with cats and dogs produced a significant reduction in students' cortisol, a major stress hormone.