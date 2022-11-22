University of Buckingham students were treated to a visit from some friendly animals to help them de-stress and manage pre-exam nerves, thanks to the university’s Friends group.

The Friends of the University of Buckingham exist to help those studying at the local uni to have the best experience while they’re in the town.

At the petting session run by Beds-based Teaching Talons, the students were able to hold and learn about animals including a rat, an owl, a dog and a bearded dragon.

Students enjoy meeting a friendly dog

The session took place last week at the university's Verney Park campus, where students study law, computing and psychology. It was the last of five sessions funded by the Friends, which have attracted a total of 90 students.

Dean of the School of Computing, Prof Harin Sellahewa, who offered to host the event, is keen to attract more events to the campus.

The Friends are also planning to run occasional 'Coffee and Chat" sessions in the Franciscan building cafe, where local people can meet and talk to students.

Member Maura Corcoran, who leads the Friends student engagement activities, said: "It was a fantastic event and it was great to see the enjoyment of students."

Feeding a bearded dragon

Law student Kamua Gcaza said: “It was a great day interacting with the staff and animals from Teaching Talons, a great way to de-stress before exams.”