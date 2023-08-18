The company says the measures will improve water quality and protect the environment

Anglian Water van

Anglian Water has finished work on a new storm water tank in line with new Environment Agency regulations.

In addition, the company is upgrading existing equipment to reduce the levels of phosphorous in water returned to the environment.

Anglian Water says these measures will not only improve water quality but will also protect the environment during heavy rainfall, strengthen the current water treatment process and reduce algae growth.

The project has taken place at the water recycling centre off Station Road, and is part of a £4.2 million investment – itself part of a larger £100 million programme – to increase storm water storage across the East of England.

The new tank will capture an additional 380,000 litres of storm water during extreme weather and flooding. This builds resilience to acute conditions caused by climate change and protects the environment by helping to reduce the use of storm overflows which, in turn, provides additional protection for rivers. Many in our region contain unique chalk stream habitats.

The company is also installing new technology to remove phosphorous – widely used in soaps and cleaning products – which can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses. The work is due to be completed early next year and means water entering the River Ouzel from the Ivinghoe water recycling centre will be even cleaner.

Anglian Water spokesperson Regan Harris said: “We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities. We’re really pleased that this scheme will help protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change.

"We’re seeing more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels so it’s really important our sites are prepared to process higher volumes of storm water to protect our environment. That’s why our Get River Positive programme – like the scheme at Ivinghoe – is committed to water recycling processes that will not harm rivers.”