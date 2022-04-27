Anger as new trees in Aylesbury Vale town are vandalised

The damaged trees were among those planted by volunteers in Heartlands Park in January as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Chairman of the town council’s Environment Committee, Warren Whyte, said: “I am extremely angry at the pointless vandalism of our newly planted black poplar trees in Heartlands Park.

"There is nothing gained by such wanton destruction in our parks, and I fail to understand what the perpetrators gain.

One of the newly damaged trees in Heartlands Park

"I urge anyone who sees our environment being damaged by criminals, please report to the police so we can together try and stop this pathetic destruction from continuing.”

The trees were among 250 saplings planted by volunteers along with the town and county councils.

At the time, estates manager Lee Phillips said: "Tree planting is so important because it helps to mitigate the effects of climate change, helps us to replace trees lost to ash dieback and planting a mixture of native species throughout the woodland helps to increase the diversity of fauna and flora in our town’s green spaces.”