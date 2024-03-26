Angel the Bucks pig surprises Roman Kemp on his Capital Radio breakfast show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angel, who lives at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, travelled to the London studios with staff Kelly May and Becks Wolf for the radio slot on Monday.

As part of Roman's popular show, there has been a running slot where pregnant co-presenter Sian Welby asks the broadcaster to guess what animal her own baby is now the size of.

Celebrity Gogglebox and The One Show star Roman and his team wore blindfolds as gorgeous Angel was carried into the studio, before being asked to guess what the mystery animal could be.

Angel getting ready to meet Roman who is blindfolded for the challenge - Animal News Agency

And when Angel was revealed to be the animal in question, the presenter, Sian and other studio staff all enjoyed petting her as she scampered around as part of the show.

Kelly May, farm supervisor at Kew Little Pigs, who was in the studio that morning, said: "It was a very early start, but Angel loved being the surprise guest on Roman's show, and was a complete star.

"She enjoyed running around the studio, and even got some cuddles from the team and presenters. She's a super outgoing pig so being in the spotlight didn't phase her at all."

Kew Little Pigs was founded in 2010, and is now the UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs. The farm is an award-winning day out too, recently being voted among the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs and was there on the day, said: "It may seem unusual to have micro pigs come into your workplace, but trust me, it all makes perfect sense when you see the smiles and interactions from staff members on the day.

"We love going into all kinds of work environments and outside events, and our show pigs really enjoy it too. Not only does it brighten up the day of the people we are visiting, but we believe it really does play an important educational role too, pigs are every bit as wonderful as a dog or cat."

