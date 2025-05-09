Anderson selected as Reform UK group leader on Buckinghamshire Council

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th May 2025, 12:58 BST
Cameron Anderson has been selected as Reform UK’s group leader on Buckinghamshire Council.

Anderson, who was elected as one of two councillors for the Berryfields, Buckingham Park and Watermead ward with 748 votes, was one of three Reform UK councillors to win seats on Buckinghamshire Council at this month’s local elections.

The Conservative Party lost overall control of the council after finishing one seat short of the 49 it required to do so.

Anderson serves his area as a parish councillor and also manages a pub in Watermead.

Cameron Anderson, left, who has been selected as Reform UK group leader on Buckinghamshire Council, alongside Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Buckinghamshire Council,” said Anderson.

“The breakthrough we achieved here in the very heartlands of the Conservative Party is incredible.

“We look forward to representing the people of this county as we hold this Conservative administration to account.”

Nationally at this month’s elections Reform UK secured 677 seats, a 31 per cent vote share.

