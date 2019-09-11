Amicus open Wing based 'homeless veteran accommodation project'

On the September 7, local charity Amicus Trust celebrated the launch of their latest homeless veteran accommodation project 1940’s style with a swinging garden party on the site of a former World War 2 runway.

The runway near Wing, was used for training and at the end of the war as a gateway to home for thousands returning in 1945.

It is rather apt that now it has become a home to those who have taken part in other conflicts and are in need of support.

Along with service users, those who attended the garden party included HM Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Henry Aubrey Fletcher, the Earl and Countess of Buckinghamshire, Chelsea Pensioner Joe Sale, Invictus gold medal winner Dan Binley and local celebrity Wally Randle, 104 year old poppy seller from Wing.

The project, which is set in the heart of the Buckinghamshire countryside is a converted factory, transformed by local business man David Plaster into a bespoke 6 bedroom property with communal areas.

David was inspired by the talk at a rotary club to do something about the plight of homeless veterans.

David explained “I was coming up to retirement and wanted to give something back, after hearing about the number of service personnel who were ending up homeless I wanted to create the accommodation here in Cublington.

With Amicus on board managing the accommodation and the support it can make a difference and hopefully be the start of big things!”

Guests were entertained with songs from the singer ‘Vintage Ruby’ and enjoyed a garden party in the grounds of the Cublington project. The Cublington veteran project is surrounded by fields and nature, and provides respite for the veterans who want peace and quiet while getting back on their feet.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, HM Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, officially opened the project and explained: “While the Armed Forces do what they can to support individuals when they move on from the forces, there will always be some who need additional support – the Cublington project is a wonderful initiative that provides not only accommodation but also any additional support needed”

The project is managed on a daily basis by Amicus Trust, who in addition to providing accommodation, deliver sign posting and keywork in areas such as mental health, education and

employment so that veterans develop the skills they need to get back on their feet and move on.

The Cublington veteran accommodation project is the latest project opened by Amicus Trust who support homeless adults throughout the East Midlands.

Veterans currently supported by Amicus Trust have a range of issues including 100% Homeless, 43% with basic skills needs, 93% mental health issues, 30% diagnosed PTSD, 67% Issues with Drug and Alcohol and 33% suffering with anxiety.

Janet Prince, CEO, concluded what it meant to be able to the celebrate the launch of the project.

She said: “We are so delighted to have so many people here at the launch of this project, most of our projects are in towns and cities – many of the veterans service users have complex needs and as Cublington is our first rural project, some indviduals want a town and some want quiet, Cublington gives the veterans a choice, providing peace and tranquillity for those who want it. “