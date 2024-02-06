Amazon supports Milton Keynes city hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made to Milton Keynes Hospital Breast Care Centre to help improve waiting and garden areas for patients and assist the hospital’s appeal to make radiotherapy more accessible.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:

“We are so pleased to support Milton Keynes Hospital with this donation in honour of our colleague and friend Magdalena, who is missed by us all at the fulfilment centre. The Breast Care Centre is highly thought of by many here at Amazon in Milton Keynes who have either been impacted by breast cancer themselves, or through someone they know. I’m grateful that we can help by both raising awareness of breast cancer on site and by giving this donation.”

Jenny Blanks, an employee at Amazon in Milton Keynes who nominated the charity for the donation, added:

“Some of our colleagues at Amazon in Milton Keynes have had to attend Milton Keynes Hospital for breast cancer treatment, making the charity that supports the hospital all the more important to us as a team. It’s great to know that we can help with this donation while supporting our colleagues who have been affected by breast cancer.”

Vanessa Holmes, charity lead at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said:

“Thank you to Victor and the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes for this donation. Everyone here at Milton Keynes Hospital is so grateful for your support.”

Amazon in Milton Keynes has supported Milton Keynes University Hospital in the past by making a donation to its baby bereavement fund and delivering Christmas presents to children staying in hospital over the holiday season.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.