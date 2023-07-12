Amazing £26k donation will supply six months worth of food for Aylesbury foodbank

Aylesbury’s Vineyard Storehouse foodbank has received an amazing £26,000 funding boost, thanks to housing association Fairhive Homes (formerly the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust) and Travis Perkins Managed Services (TPMS).

Increased living costs means households are having to cut back on essentials, with low-income households most at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, the Vineyard foodbank is facing unprecedented demand, and was in need of more funding to ensure it could continue to provide essential supplies to local people.

Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse Foodbank

The £26,000 donation will provide Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse foodbank with six months’ food expenditure costs and 12 months’ running costs for its van.

TPMS made the fund available to Fairhive for good causes, and Fairhive, which is in contact with some of the most vulnerable members of the community on a daily basis, chose Vineyard Storehouse to receive the money.

The foodbank provides essential store cupboard groceries and personal hygiene supplies to help with an immediate need. It also serves meals to groups that are struggling financially so they can enjoy safe social interaction while tucking into a wholesome and healthy meal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foodbank spokesman Adam Townsend said: “Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse foodbank extends its deepest gratitude for the incredible and generous donation contributed by Fairhive Homes and Travis Perkins.

"This invaluable support aids our ongoing efforts in helping those facing crisis situations and financial challenges.

"We are beyond appreciative of your partnership, as it enables us to carry on our mission of making a positive difference in our community.”

A Fairhive spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Travis Perkins for donating the sum of £26,000 to the Vineyard Store Cupboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is invaluable assistance and it really helps Fairhive to assist residents at the Community Hub that are faced with financial difficulties, to ensure that no household goes without food.”